Harrison Barnes Wants Less Turnovers: Spurs Starter, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024
The San Antonio Spurs are in a rough patch, searching for answers as injuries and shifting rotations take their toll. More than anything, the team’s offense has struggled to find its groove, leaving them stuck in a cycle of missed opportunities and frustrating turnovers.
Veteran forward Harrison Barnes, who always has steady leadership, didn’t hold back when discussing the team’s challenges.
At the heart of the issue is execution. While the effort and intentions are there, the Spurs are averaging 15 turnovers per game—a glaring stat that has often swung winnable games in the wrong direction.
“Guys had good intentions. It was just the execution of it,” he explained.
As the Hawks prepare to visit San Antonio on Thursday, the Spurs are treating the game as a chance to reset.
Reducing mistakes and playing with more cohesion will be at the top of their list. With a talented Atlanta squad coming in, the Spurs know they’ll need to tighten up quickly if they hope to right the ship.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
From Dennis Rodman to Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs have a knack for making bold trades.
The San Antonio Spurs shot just 11-for-45 from the 3-point line against the Minnesota Timberwolves nearly two years after a similar figure, but while they might not have been able to reach the ocean, there isn't any reason for concern.
The San Antonio Spurs went 1-1 last week, despite missing several pieces in both matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled. Next game: Thursday vs. Atlanta Hawks | 7 p.m. CT | Watch
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
Around the NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 18, 1984: Acquired Utah’s second-round picks in 1986 and 1988 in exchange for Fred Roberts.
Quote of the Day
"In France, if you talk to little boys, they know all of the NBA players and not one single Pro A player."- Tony Parker
The Closer
