Spurs Starter, Wednesday, November 6, 2024: Chris Paul's Message to Gregg Popovich
As San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich continues to take a leave of abscence, veteran guard Chris Paul had a message of support.
"I've only been with the team now for a few months, but I've paid attention to Pop my entire career, you know, and he, I think is one of the best, if not the best and putting everything into perspective," said Paul. "And he's so selfless and he makes sure we understand how privileged we are to play this game and to be in the NBA, but he'd be the first person to tell you not to worry about him and to go out and hoop. But of course all the guys with our team, staff, everyone definitely miss him because he's Pop. So there's a feeling when he's in the room that just comforts everybody."
THE NEWS
1. READ: GREGG POPOVICH OUT: WHO IS MITCH JOHNSON, THE SPURS' STAND-IN COACH?
With Gregg Popovich sidelined, the San Antonio Spurs are entrusting the reins to a reliable assistant coach.
2. READ: TIMELESS TALENT: CHRIS PAUL'S EFFICIENT PLAY REVIVES SPURS' OFFENSE
At 39 years old, Chris Paul is demonstrating that his one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs is shaping up to be truly memorable.
3. READ: THUMB FRACTURE BENCHES JEREMY SOCHAN: WHO WILL FILL SPURS' VOID?
On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs received tough news. So, where do they turn now?
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Houston Rockets. Bally Sports Southwest. 7:00 p.m. CT.
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets (W 109-106)
Oct. 28: Regular season vs. Houston Rockets (L 106-101)
Oct. 30: Regular season at Oklahoma City Thunder (L 105-93)
Oct. 31: Regular season at Utah Jazz (W 106-88)
Nov. 2: Regular season vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (W 113-103)
Nov. 4: Regular season vs. L.A. Clippers
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Every era of coaches has their own set of problems and challenges. Today's player is different, but some things about them are better than they were in the past. I don't think coaching today's players is any tougher. I think we're a little too hard on the current day player because he's different.”- Avery Johnson
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 6, 1987: The Spurs signed David Robinson, the first-overall selection in the 1987 NBA Draft. The eight-year deal for more than $3 million per season, plus a signing bonus of $1 million, was at the time considered the largest signed by a rookie in any professional sport.
THE CLOSER
