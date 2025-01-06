Spurs Take a Leap in First Power Rankings of 2025
The San Antonio Spurs (18-17) had a good week going 2-1 against two Western Conference foes as they defeated the LA Clippers and split a home-and-home back-to-back with the Denver Nuggets.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann was impressed by the Spurs and moved them up four spots in his weekly power rankings to No. 15. San Antonio is the 9th Western Conference team in the power rankings, one spot behind their current place in the actual standings entering the new week.
Read More: No Moral Victories: Battles with Jokić Offer Lessons for Victor Wembanyama
The Spurs have an opportunity to solidify their place in the standings this week as they take on the No. 22 Chicago Bulls on Monday, the No. 16 Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and the No. 10 Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
NBA.com Power Rankings: Week 12
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5)
2. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-4)
3. Boston Celtics (26-10)
4. New York Knicks (24-12)
5. Houston Rockets (23-12)
6. Memphis Grizzlies (23-13)
7. Denver Nuggets (20-14)
8. LA Clippers (20-15)
9. Dallas Mavericks (20-15)
10. Los Angeles Lakers (20-15)
11. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-17)
12. Indiana Pacers (18-18)
13. Orlando Magic (21-16)
14. Miami Heat (17-16)
15. San Antonio Spurs (18-17) (↑4)
16. Milwaukee Bucks (17-16)
17. Golden State Warriors (18-17)
18. Atlanta Hawks (18-18)
19. Sacramento Kings (17-19)
20. Philadelphia 76ers (14-19)
21. Detroit Pistons (17-18)
22. Chicago Bulls (16-19)
23. Phoenix Suns (15-18)
24. Brooklyn Nets (13-22)
25. Portland Trail Blazers (12-22)
26. Utah Jazz (9-25)
27. Toronto Raptors (8-27)
28. New Orleans Pelicans (7-29)
29. Washington Wizards (6-27)
30. Charlotte Hornets (7-27)