Spurs Thrive Without Popovich, Overpower Timberwolves in 113-103 Victory
Missing key pieces, the San Antonio Spurs still crushed the Timberwolves at home in a commanding performance.
In this story:
The San Antonio Spurs entered Saturday night’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves without several key figures.
Starters Devin Vassell and Tre Jones were sidelined due to injuries, and Coach Gregg Popovich was absent due to feeling unwell. Despite these absences, the Spurs delivered a dominant performance, defeating the Timberwolves 113-103 in a game they controlled from start to finish.
Keldon Johnson led the scoring effort with an impressive 25 points, while Victor Wembanyama contributed 17 points, six rebounds, and two blocks, showing off his versatility on both ends of the floor. Chris Paul also played a pivotal role, recording 15 points and dishing out 12 assists.
How It Happened...
FINAL: Spurs 113, Timberwolves 103
Fourth Quarter:
- 3:58 - 109-95, Spurs Lead
Harrison Barnes makes a tough finish for the bucket. Massive as this one gets near its conclusion.
- 9:35 - 99-82, Spurs Lead
Mike Conley fouls Wembanyama. The frenchman drains both shots. Spurs push their lead back up to 17.
Third Quarter:
END OF 3Q: Spurs 95, Timberwolves 82
- 1:02 - 92-80, Spurs Lead
First bucket of the game for Stephon Castle as he drills a 25-foot jumper.
- 3:29 - 84-72, Spurs Lead
Back-to-back dunks from Julius Randle cuts the San Antonio lead to 16.
- 5:24 - 79-63, Spurs Lead
Keldon Johnson drills back-to-back threes. He's up to 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting.
- 7:36 - 76-62, Spurs Lead
Sochan gets fouled by Jaden McDaniels, drains both free throws. He's up to 15 points on the night. Looks very comfortable in that guard role.
HALFTIME: Spurs 62, Timberwolves 57
Second Quarter:
- 59.1 - 55-58, Spurs Lead
Anthony Edwards scores with a quick 1-foot shot.
- 1:03 - 55-58, Spurs Lead
Malaki Branham turns the ball over, with Jaden McDaniels stealing it for the bucket.
- 4:04 - 53-56, Spurs Lead
Zach Collins scores with a 3-foot shot, assisted by Chris Paul.
- 4:04 - 41-40, Spurs Lead
Keldon Johnson drives for another bucket on the assist from Paul. He's having a great game.
First Quarter:
END OF 1Q: Spurs 32, Timberwolves 32
- 3:46 - 21-20, Spurs Lead
Timberwolves call a full timeout after Jeremy Sochan turns the ball over out of bounds.
- 5:28 - 19-17, Spurs Lead
Donte DiVincenzo makes a technical free throw. (Part of a 3-point run after a Timberwolves foul).
- 8:26 - 11-11
Harrison Barnes makes a 12-foot driving floating jump shot to tie the game.
- 12:00 - 0-0
Game begins with Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama on the jump ball; Harrison Barnes gains possession.
Pregame:
- Tipoff from the Frost Bank Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
After Summer of Reps, Spurs' Malaki Branham an Early Surprise
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
4 Games In, Spurs' Early Defensive Woes Stem From Not Defending the 3
Published |Modified