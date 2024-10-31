Spurs vs. Jazz Halloween Betting: Odds, Tips, Spooky Props
On Halloween night, San Antonio heads to Salt Lake City to take on the Jazz. Here’s what you need to know.
As Halloween arrives, the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz prepare for a Halloween showdown in Salt Lake City. The Jazz, still hunting for their first win of the season, are slight favorites at -2, while the Spurs, coming off a rough 1-3 start, are looking for momentum to jumpstart their season.
With key injuries and shooting struggles affecting both teams, this matchup might be closer than expected.
Betting Odds via DraftKings
- Spread: Jazz -2
- Total Points: 226
- Money Line: Jazz -131, Spurs +111
- Best Bet No. 1: Spurs to cover the spread (+2).
- Best Bet No. 2: Under 226 (each of San Antonio's last three games has hit the under).
Spooky Player Props
- Victor Wembanyama (Spurs) Over 23.5 Points: Wembanyama has been a focal point for the Spurs’ offense, and while he has struggled at times, he could have a breakthrough game against the Jazz’s weakened frontcourt and lack of true size.
- Jeremy Sochan (Spurs) Under 16.5 Points: Sochan’s recent hot streak may take a breather in this matchup. He's been fantastic so far, but he's due for a bad game.
- Julian Champagnie (Spurs) Over 9.5 Points: A starter with favorable matchups, Champagnie can be expected to make an impact offensively.
Injury Report
Utah Jazz
- Out: Isaiah Collier (hamstring), Taylor Hendricks (fibula), Micah Potter (G League), Jason Preston (G League), Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)
- Questionable: Lauri Markkanen (back)
San Antonio Spurs
- Out: Devin Vassell (foot), Tre Jones (ankle), David Duke Jr. (G League), Harrison Ingram (G League), Riley Minix (G League)
Game Details, How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 8 p.m. Central
- Venue: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
Prediction: Spurs 108, Jazz 101
