Spurs vs. Kings: How to Watch and Game Preview
The San Antonio Spurs are looking to bounce back after a rough night, falling to the Chicago Bulls 139-124 despite a solid effort.
Keldon Johnson came off the bench to lead the team with 28 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting. Devin Vassell added 17 points, and Jeremy Sochan contributed a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. It was the second consecutive loss for San Antonio.
The Kings, meanwhile, are in a rough patch of their own. They’ve lost seven of their last nine games, including a tight 115-110 defeat to the Grizzlies last night.
Sacramento is desperate for a win, and tonight’s game offers them a chance to get back on track.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings
Date: December 6, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM CT
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Injury Report
- Spurs: Tre Jones (shoulder) is out, while Victor Wembanyama is day-to-day with a back issue.
- Kings: Trey Lyles (leg) remains out.
This is the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the Spurs taking the first two matchups. San Antonio should have an edge tonight as they return to full strength, with Sochan back in the lineup adding depth and energy.
Can the Spurs maintain their winning streak over the Kings, or will Sacramento finally find their rhythm? Tonight should be a good one.