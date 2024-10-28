Spurs vs. Rockets Betting Preview: Key Picks and Predictions for October 28
The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) are set to host the Houston Rockets (1-2) at Frost Bank Center Monday at 8 p.m. ET, following a recent victory over Ime Udoka's team.
Here’s a breakdown of key factors, picks, and predictions for the matchup.
Betting Lines for Spurs vs. Rockets
- Moneyline (ML): Rockets -145 | Spurs +120
- Spread: Rockets -2.5 (-110) | Spurs +2.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): 218.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)
Key Betting Insights
Prediction: Spurs 114, Rockets 109
Bet Spurs +2.5 (-110): The Spurs have already shown they can hang with the Rockets, having secured a 109-106 win in their last meeting. San Antonio’s young core, led by Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, is settling into the season and has shown defensive improvements from last year. With the home crowd on their side and a tight previous matchup, betting the Spurs to cover the +2.5 spread presents solid value.
Bet Over 218.5 (-110): Both teams have potential to hit the over, given their scoring capacity and defensive inconsistencies. The Rockets are allowing 109 points on average, while the Spurs’ last few games have shown they can score in the 110+ range when clicking offensively. Given the Rockets capabilities on offense, and the Spurs’ upward momentum, the over is a smart play in this one.
