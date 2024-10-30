Inside The Spurs

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Preview: Key Insights and Predictions

On Wednesday night, two of the NBA's brightest stars will be in the spotlight. Here’s what bettors should keep in mind as the action unfolds.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 24, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Wednesday night's matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder is sure to be a highlight in the Western Conference.

With both teams showcasing young talent, all eyes will be on the big-time face-off between Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, who are now in their second NBA seasons and looking like bona fide MVP candidates.

Holmgren has helped the Thunder jump out to a hot start at 3-0, while the Spurs, sitting at 1-2, are eager to get back on track.

Betting Lines for Spurs vs. Thunder

Chet Holmgren
Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

  • Moneyline (ML): Thunder -787 | Spurs +547
  • Spread: Thunder -12.5 (-110) | Spurs +12.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (Over: -110 | Under: -110)

Key Betting Insights

Thunder and Spurs Performance ATS

  • Oklahoma City Thunder: The Thunder are one of four teams to start the season unbeaten against the spread (ATS) at 3-0, showing consistency on both offense and defense.
  • San Antonio Spurs: Currently 1-2 ATS, the Spurs have had some early struggles adapting with a number of new pieces settling into the rotation.

Over/Under Trends

  • Both teams are trending towards the Under, each at 2-1 this season. Oklahoma City’s defense has limited opponents effectively, while the Spurs’ offense is still working to find its rhythm.

Game Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 115, Spurs 103

Bet Thunder -12.5: With Oklahoma City’s solid start and the home advantage, betting them to cover the -12.5 spread aligns well with their current form and consistency.

Bet Under 221.5: Both teams are skewing toward the Under due to defensive play and the potential for a slower pace as San Antonio’s young core develops and OKC methodically wears down their opponents.

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

