Inside The Spurs

Spurs vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Game Information

Wednesday night in the Western Conference—what’s better than this kind of showdown?

Mathey Gibson

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) battle for position in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) battle for position in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tonight's matchup between the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) and the Oklahoma City Thunder might just showcase one of the most anticipated duels in recent regular season NBA memory.

As the undefeated Thunder (3-0) look to extend their early-season dominance, all eyes will be on the center position as second-year sensations Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren go head-to-head.

These two towering talents, with their unique skill sets and basketball IQ, truly represent the next generation of big men, blending traditional post play with perimeter range and guard-like agility.

The way each player adapts to the other's strengths will be fascinating to watch. For instance, will Holmgren attempt to pull Wembanyama out of the paint with his shooting? Will Wembanyama test Holmgren’s shot-blocking by attacking the basket?

Here's what you need to know heading into Wednesday's game.

General Information

Victor Wembanyama
Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
  • Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. Central
  • Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to Watch

  • TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest
  • Streaming: NBA League Pass

Betting Odds

  • Spread: Thunder -12.5
  • Total: 221.5

Injury Report

  • San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell (foot) - OUT
  • Oklahoma City Thunder: Kenrich Williams - Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT, Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT, Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT, Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings

It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It

Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News