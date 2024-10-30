Spurs vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Game Information
Tonight's matchup between the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) and the Oklahoma City Thunder might just showcase one of the most anticipated duels in recent regular season NBA memory.
As the undefeated Thunder (3-0) look to extend their early-season dominance, all eyes will be on the center position as second-year sensations Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren go head-to-head.
These two towering talents, with their unique skill sets and basketball IQ, truly represent the next generation of big men, blending traditional post play with perimeter range and guard-like agility.
The way each player adapts to the other's strengths will be fascinating to watch. For instance, will Holmgren attempt to pull Wembanyama out of the paint with his shooting? Will Wembanyama test Holmgren’s shot-blocking by attacking the basket?
Here's what you need to know heading into Wednesday's game.
General Information
- Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024
- Time: 7:00 p.m. Central
- Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
How to Watch
- TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
Betting Odds
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Total: 221.5
Injury Report
- San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell (foot) - OUT
- Oklahoma City Thunder: Kenrich Williams - Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT, Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT, Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT, Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT