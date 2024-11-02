Spurs vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Game Information
The San Antonio Spurs are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first matchup of the season on Saturday night at Frost Bank Center.
The Spurs, coming off their first road win over the Jazz, are eager to build momentum behind Victor Wembanyama's recent play. Wembanyama, who's had some ups and downs this season, faces Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a battle of elite shot-blockers. The game will be a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Night, with special festivities for fans in attendance.
Minnesota enters as a slight favorite with a -4.5 spread, but San Antonio will aim to pull off a win at home.
General Information, How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 p.m. Central
- Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas.
- TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds via FanDuel
- Spread: Timberwolves +4.5
- Total: 214.5
- Money Line: Spurs +160, Timberwolves -190
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
- Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
- David Duke Jr. - OUT (two-way)
- Harrison Ingram - OUT (two-way)
- Riley Minix - OUT (two-way)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jaylen Clark - OUT
- Leonard Miller - OUT (G-League)
- Jesse Edwards - OUT (G-League)
Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch
The biggest storyline tonight centers on the highly anticipated matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, former teammates from the French national team during the Olympics.
These two players are often compared to each other, and it’s clear that Wembanyama has long idolized Gobert’s game. Gobert, known as one of the league’s premier shot-blockers, and Wembanyama, who brings his own impressive defensive skills, went head-to-head for the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, with Gobert ultimately taking home the honor.
Tonight, we’ll see how this plays out on the court.