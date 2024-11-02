Inside The Spurs

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Game Information

The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to face off for the first time this season on Saturday night. Here's what you need to know.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dribbles against the San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dribbles against the San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first matchup of the season on Saturday night at Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs, coming off their first road win over the Jazz, are eager to build momentum behind Victor Wembanyama's recent play. Wembanyama, who's had some ups and downs this season, faces Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a battle of elite shot-blockers. The game will be a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Night, with special festivities for fans in attendance.

Minnesota enters as a slight favorite with a -4.5 spread, but San Antonio will aim to pull off a win at home.

General Information, How to Watch

Victor Wembanyama
Feb 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) stands beside Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. Central
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas.
  • TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
  • Streaming: NBA League Pass
  • Betting Odds via FanDuel
  • Spread: Timberwolves +4.5
  • Total: 214.5
  • Money Line: Spurs +160, Timberwolves -190

Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

  • Devin Vassell - OUT (foot)
  • Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
  • David Duke Jr. - OUT (two-way)
  • Harrison Ingram - OUT (two-way)
  • Riley Minix - OUT (two-way)

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Jaylen Clark - OUT
  • Leonard Miller - OUT (G-League)
  • Jesse Edwards - OUT (G-League)

Biggest Storyline(s) to Watch

The biggest storyline tonight centers on the highly anticipated matchup between Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, former teammates from the French national team during the Olympics.

These two players are often compared to each other, and it’s clear that Wembanyama has long idolized Gobert’s game. Gobert, known as one of the league’s premier shot-blockers, and Wembanyama, who brings his own impressive defensive skills, went head-to-head for the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, with Gobert ultimately taking home the honor.

Tonight, we’ll see how this plays out on the court.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

After Summer of Reps, Spurs' Malaki Branham an Early Surprise

It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It

4 Games In, Spurs' Early Defensive Woes Stem From Not Defending the 3

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News