Spurs vs. Warriors Preview: Can San Antonio Slow Down Golden State’s Momentum?
The San Antonio Spurs are preparing for a tough showdown against the red-hot Golden State Warriors, who are off to a stellar start this season.
With 12 wins in their first 15 games, the Warriors are clicking on all cylinders and coming off a gritty 112-108 victory over the Pelicans in the NBA Cup. Andrew Wiggins was the hero in that game, dropping a season-high 30 points to lead Golden State.
On the flip side, the Spurs are starting to find some rhythm.
They’ve won four of their last six games and are chasing their third straight victory after taking down the Jazz 126-118 on Thursday.
Harrison Barnes, one of the Spurs’ big offseason pickups, had a big performance with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Veterans Chris Paul and Zach Collins chipped in, while rookie Stephon Castle impressed with 18 points of his own.
San Antonio has shown growth on both ends of the court this season.
Adding seasoned players like Barnes and Paul has brought much-needed leadership, while Charles Bassey has begun to emerge as a defensive anchor in the paint as of late.
The Spurs rank third in the league in blocks per game (6.6) and commit the fewest fouls (16.4 per game). Their defense is holding teams to just 110.1 points per game, making them a tough challenge for even elite offenses like Golden State's.
Of course, Victor Wembanyama remains the centerpiece of the Spurs’ plans.
The reigning Rookie of the Year is having a stellar sophomore season, averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and a league-leading 3.7 blocks per game.
He’s also leading the NBA in combined steals and blocks (“stocks”) with 5.0 per game, making him a two-way force. However, injuries have been a concern—Wembanyama and several key players, including Devin Vassell, Chris Paul, Zach Collins, and Keldon Johnson, are listed as questionable for Saturday.
The good news? Wembanyama is likely to return.
The Warriors, meanwhile, thrive under tough circumstances.
They’ve won six straight games when playing with less rest and have covered the spread in their last seven road games in this scenario.
The Spurs will need to step up, especially since they’ve struggled against Pacific Division opponents, losing 10 of their last 11 games in those matchups following a win.
With tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center, the stage is set. Can the Spurs keep their momentum going and make a statement against one of the league’s best teams? We'll find out shortly.