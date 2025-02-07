Spurs Waive Former Warriors Player
The San Antonio Spurs made a splash at the NBA trade deadline by acquiring star point guard De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings, but they did not finish there. The Spurs also acquired Patrick Baldwin Jr. and cash from the Washington Wizards in a massive four-team deal.
Baldwin Jr. was drafted 28th overall in 2022 by the Golden State Warriors, coming into the league as a highly-touted prospect with a smooth jump shot. Baldwin Jr. was not expected to make much of a difference in San Antonio, and now the team has cut his tenure short.
The Spurs have reportedly waived Baldwin Jr. after the trade became official. Baldwin Jr. will hit free agency as a 6-foot-9, 22-year-old forward with a bit of potential.
In his rookie year with the Warriors, Baldwin Jr. averaged 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds through 7.3 minutes per game, shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Baldwin Jr. was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and a high-upside prospect heading into the NBA draft, but his career has not panned out as expected.
The Spurs decided to not take a chance on him following the trade, despite giving up nothing to bring him in. It was a zero-risk, medium-reward move that the Spurs chose not to take a shot with, and Baldwin Jr. will likely land in the G League for another opportunity to prove himself.
