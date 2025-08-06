Inside The Spurs

Steph Curry, NBA Players React to De'Aaron Fox's Heartfelt Post

Warriors star Steph Curry and other NBA players reacted to Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox's post after signing a contract extension

Logan Struck

April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
April 30, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after game seven of the 2023 NBA playoffs first round at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs are building an impressive foundation around 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama, as the franchise looks to compete for a championship as early as possible.

Of course, the Spurs have lucked out in the draft the past two years, landing top talents like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper to boost their young core, but there has been an odd man out in their new-look backcourt.

The Spurs acquired star guard De'Aaron Fox in a trade with the Sacramento Kings in February, but with Castle and Harper fitting Wembanyama's timeline better, many grew skeptical about what Fox's future in San Antonio would look like.

De'Aaron Fox earns a max contract extension

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4)
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De'Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Regardless, the Spurs felt like they needed to keep Fox around for the long term. Just three days after becoming eligible for a maximum contract extension, Fox and the Spurs agreed to sign for the full max, a four-year deal worth $229 million.

"BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN. The max deal secures Fox's future in San Antonio through the 2029-30 season," ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

Fox's new contract has received plenty of mixed reactions from fans and media outlets, but his excitement to stay in San Antonio with an average annual value of $57.25 million is clear.

De'Aaron Fox shares post after signing

Fox took to social media to share a heartfelt post about signing his new contract extension.

"San Antonio! So thankful to be apart of an incredible organization, it’s an honor to put on black and silver. Can’t wait for us to make our future! Race for Seis! Go Spurs Go🖤🩶," Fox posted on Instagram.

A handful of his NBA peers commented on the post, headlined by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Fox was the first NBA player to sign to the Curry Brand, as the two star guards certainly have a high level of respect for one another.

Steph Curry: "Congrats @swipathefox"

Jarred Vanderbilt: "🤞🏾🤞🏾"

George Hill: "Congrats brotha @swipathefox 🔥🔥🔥👏"

Alize Johnson: "Mann turn this 💩 Up!! 🤝🏿🔥"

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5)
Oct 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) motions to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) after scoring during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Of course, Fox staying put in San Antonio for at least the next five years is huge, especially to give Wembanyama a star point guard in his prime while he continues to grow. Sure, the contract is more expensive than people expected, but the franchise is simply ensuring they can keep him there and happy for years to come.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News