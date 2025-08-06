Steph Curry, NBA Players React to De'Aaron Fox's Heartfelt Post
The San Antonio Spurs are building an impressive foundation around 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama, as the franchise looks to compete for a championship as early as possible.
Of course, the Spurs have lucked out in the draft the past two years, landing top talents like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper to boost their young core, but there has been an odd man out in their new-look backcourt.
The Spurs acquired star guard De'Aaron Fox in a trade with the Sacramento Kings in February, but with Castle and Harper fitting Wembanyama's timeline better, many grew skeptical about what Fox's future in San Antonio would look like.
De'Aaron Fox earns a max contract extension
Regardless, the Spurs felt like they needed to keep Fox around for the long term. Just three days after becoming eligible for a maximum contract extension, Fox and the Spurs agreed to sign for the full max, a four-year deal worth $229 million.
"BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN. The max deal secures Fox's future in San Antonio through the 2029-30 season," ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
Fox's new contract has received plenty of mixed reactions from fans and media outlets, but his excitement to stay in San Antonio with an average annual value of $57.25 million is clear.
De'Aaron Fox shares post after signing
Fox took to social media to share a heartfelt post about signing his new contract extension.
"San Antonio! So thankful to be apart of an incredible organization, it’s an honor to put on black and silver. Can’t wait for us to make our future! Race for Seis! Go Spurs Go🖤," Fox posted on Instagram.
A handful of his NBA peers commented on the post, headlined by Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Fox was the first NBA player to sign to the Curry Brand, as the two star guards certainly have a high level of respect for one another.
Steph Curry: "Congrats @swipathefox"
Jarred Vanderbilt: "🤞🏾🤞🏾"
George Hill: "Congrats brotha @swipathefox 🔥🔥🔥👏"
Alize Johnson: "Mann turn this 💩 Up!! 🤝🏿🔥"
Of course, Fox staying put in San Antonio for at least the next five years is huge, especially to give Wembanyama a star point guard in his prime while he continues to grow. Sure, the contract is more expensive than people expected, but the franchise is simply ensuring they can keep him there and happy for years to come.