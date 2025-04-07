Stephon Castle Joins Victor Wembanyama in Spurs History vs Trail Blazers
The San Antonio Spurs might've made a blockbuster trade during the deadline this year, but both De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama were ruled out for the season, crushing any hopes of making the playoffs. However, there are still more games left in the season, with their regular season series finale against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
Even though San Antonio hadn't suffered defeat to the Trail Blazers in their prior three contests, Portland avoided the regular season series sweep on Sunday with a 120-109 victory. Led by Toumani Camara's 23 points, it was a young star on the Spurs who ended up stealing the headlines Sunday night.
Spurs rookie Stephon Castle record his fourth straight game of at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists. In doing so, Castle joins Victor Wembanyama as the only other Spurs rookie to record four straight games of the mentioned stat line.
For a franchise that has seen elite rookies like Tim Duncan and David Robinson, it's quite an accomplishment for Castle to do something that neither of those players and other Spurs rookies have done before. At this time, Castle remains the heavy betting favorite to be Rookie of the Year, as he'd become the fourth Spurs player to ever do so.
Castle and the Spurs have just four games left on their schedule this season, as they'll continue their final road trip of the season to Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.
