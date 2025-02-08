Stephon Castle Joins Victor Wembanyama on Historic Spurs List
The San Antonio Spurs made a blockbuster trade this past weekend, acquiring Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox in a three-team trade to give Victor Wembanyama a franchise point guard for years to come. Fortunately for the Spurs, they made the deal without giving up any of their top young talent, allowing them to still have a high ceiling with the current roster.
One of those coveted young talents is Stephon Castle, who remained with the Spurs despite rumors he could've been included in the deal. The fourth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Castle has been great for the Spurs this season and looks to be a part of the future. Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, his performance put him among the greats in Spurs history.
In San Antonio's 117-116 loss to Charlotte, Castle became just the seventh rookie in Spurs franchise history to record 30 or more points in a game, joining fellow teammates Jeremy Sochan and Wembanyama on the list. Castle finished with a game-high 33 points Friday night but was unable to do so in a win after Fox's last-second shot wasn't off in time.
Castle, who helped UConn win its second consecutive title in 2024, is set to participate in the All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest and Rising Stars Challenge in San Francisco.
Entering Friday night's game, Castle was averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Spurs on the season with 47 appearances and 29 starts. Castle, who has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last 12 games, will look to continue that production on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.
