Stephon Castle Reacts to Kawhi Leonard's Historic Game in Clippers-Nuggets
The LA Clippers took down the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in Game 2 to even their first-round playoff series 1-1, led by a historic performance from superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard dropped 39 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals on 15-19 shooting from the field, 4-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-5 from the free-throw line, showcasing his clutch postseason play once again. Leonard became the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a playoff game, per Stathead, doing it in a must-win game so they could head back to LA in an even series.
Leonard, 33, has struggled to stay healthy for the postseason since winning the 2019 NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors, so many newer fans and players have not seen the superstar forward play at this level on this big of a stage.
After Leonard's historic performance, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle took to social media to react to the incredible game.
Via Stephon Castle: "kawhi odee"
Castle, 20, had an incredible debut season and is the frontrunner to bring home the NBA Rookie of the Year award. The young guard was able to suit up against Leonard just once in his rookie year, recording 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists against the Clippers, while the veteran forward dropped 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists in a LA win.
The former Spurs Finals MVP winner took his game to the next level on Monday night and is reminding the new generation of players exactly what he is capable of when healthy.