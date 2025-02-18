Stephon Castle's Honest Jayson Tatum Statement After All-Star Game
The San Antonio Spurs were well-represented at the All-Star weekend in the Bay Area, with Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama participating in the Skills Challenge, Wembanyama also in the All-Star game, and rookie Stephon Castle playing in the Rising Stars, Dunk Contest, and All-Star game.
Given the new All-Star game format, Castle and other Rising Stars participants were able to match up against a team of All-Stars in the mini four-team tournament. While Castle's Rising Stars team ended up losing 42-35, he did get the opportunity to face off against some of the top NBA stars, including Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Jayson Tatum.
Castle, a big fan of Tatum, spoke with reporters about the opportunity to face one of the top players in the NBA.
"It’s been super cool,” Castle told reporters. “JT, I’ve been a big fan of JT for a minute. Just being able to share the court with him, it’s definitely a blessing to be able to share the court with somebody I’ve been watching for [a long time].”
It was only the second time Castle had faced off against Tatum, as he scored 20 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics on February 12th, right before the start of All-Star weekend.
Now 0-2 in his two meetings against Tatum, Castle will have one more chance to get a win against the multi-time All-NBA wing when the Spurs and Celtics matchup on March 29th in San Antonio.
