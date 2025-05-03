Steve Kerr's Heartfelt Reaction to Major Gregg Popovich News
Gregg Popovich's impact goes far beyond just the San Antonio Spurs. He's one of the most beloved figures in NBA history, whose coaching style inspired numerous coaches around the league, including Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Before the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Houston Rockets for Game 6, Kerr wore a Gregg Popovich shirt to the podium and spoke about his mentor at length.
"I just want to say thank you to Pop and to the Spurs organization for everything that they meant to me and my career," Kerr started. "I know this is a pretty emotional day for the Spurs. It is for the entire NBA. The number of people Pop has influenced, the number of coaches in his coaching tree, it's just incredible."
Kerr went on to add that coach Popovich was one of the most important people in his life.
"But Pop is one of the most important people in my life for many, many reasons," Kerr added. "Most of them go way beyond basketball. It's a sad day. It's also an encouraging day I think because this is a natural transition for him organizationally to move into his next role."
While many fans may have wanted Greg Popovich to remain coaching from a nostalgic and sentimental standpoint, it was time for him to move on. Poppovich's health was starting to decline, and it would have been irresponsible
"I think it also gives him the space and the time that he needs to recover from the health issues," Kerr said. "So I've got a lot of mixed emotions today, mainly just my love for Pop, my empathy for him, for what he's gone through for the Spurs organization, all of the above."
Steve Kerr has become one of the most outspoken coaches in the NBA when it comes to political issues in the world. That doesn't happen without Gregg Popovich.
"I was 100% inspired by Pop to have the courage to speak out, to take the hits that you're going to take if you do," Kerr admitted. "I met Pop when I signed with the Spurs in '99 during the lockout. You could see the conviction. You could see the dedication to his country. An Air Force grad, proud Air Force grad. From the first national anthem I saw him standing at attention towards the American flag, I knew how much he loved his country, and I knew how much his Air Force experience meant to him."
The NBA world will be a much less colorful place without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines. He's the last of his kind, and there will only be one of him. The outpouring of love he receives from the community extends far beyond just Spurs fans.
"It's a very emotional day for everybody involved, so thank you, Pop. I'll take the shirt off after. Love you. We'll see you soon," Kerr concluded.
