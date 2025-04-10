Steve Kerr's Honest Statement on Spurs Acting Coach Mitch Johnson
Steve Kerr's coaching opposition won't be the usually sarcastic Gregg Popovich Wednesday night. That doesn't mean he isn't familiar with his replacement.
“Mitch (Johnson) and I got to know each other a little bit with USA Basketball over the past couple of summers," Kerr said of Johnson. "I’m a fan of just a wonderful person who stepped into a pretty difficult spot and really had the team playing at a high level before the injuries really hit hard."
This season, San Antonio has gone without superstar big man Victor Wembanyama since Feb. 20, when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. A few weeks later, De'Aaron Fox underwent season-ending surgery to repair ligament damage on his left fifth finger.
On top of that, backup center Charles Bassey missed over a month nursing a bone bruise in his left knee to force the Spurs to play undersized. Like they have all season, they adapted as best they could.
"Mitch has kept them playing really good basketball," Kerr said. "Last night was a good example. Great (LA) Clippers team, they hung in there the entire way, and that’s what we expect tonight."
Johnson and the Spurs have already been eliminated from the Western Conference Playoffs, but the Golden State Warriors find themselves right in the mix of teams vying for a top seed.
Their last outing against the Spurs might have been an "aberration," but they certainly wouldn't mind another one down the stretch of the regular season.
