Stopping Luka: Can the Spurs Find the Blueprint to Contain the Mavericks' Star?
Stopping Luka Dončić is like trying to stop a rainstorm with an umbrella—you know you’re going to get wet, but it’s all about minimizing the damage.
Dončić’s offensive toolbox is overflowing with tricks, but it all starts with his love for the pick-and-roll. The guy calls for a screen like clockwork, setting himself up to either slice through the defense or dish it out to a rolling big at the last second.
Traditional defenses? Forget it. He’s already seen them all and picked them apart.
Drop coverage? He’ll shoot over you or drive into the paint.
Hedge? He’s patient enough to wait for the right moment to strike. You have to throw something unpredictable at him.
Here’s where the San Antonio Spurs can get creative as they prepare to face the Mavericks on opening night this Thursday at 6:30.
How Do You Stop a Future Hall of Famer?
First off, the easiest option is switching on his screens to stop him from getting downhill. But that’s a double-edged sword. Switch too much, and Luka will start hunting mismatches.
You can’t give him a weak defender or a big who can’t stay in front of him, or it’s game over.
So, what can the Spurs do?
They could try blitzing the pick-and-roll. Blitzing means sending two defenders at him right away to force the ball out of his hands. It’s a gamble because Luka will find the open man if you’re not rotating quickly, but it might be worth trying to disrupt his rhythm.
The goal here is to make him hesitate and burn some clock, making him second guess his next move.
Another approach is to mix in some quirky zone defenses. Box-and-one could be effective, where one player sticks to Luka like glue while the other four play zone. This won’t stop him completely, but it might slow him down enough to throw him off balance. You’re essentially forcing his teammates to beat you.
If you can make someone like Kyrie Irving or Klay Thompson the primary scorer instead of Luka, you’re in a better spot. Wild to say, but it's true.
One more thing: don’t let Luka go right. It’s not foolproof, but keeping him from getting to his dominant side at least cuts off some of his options. It might sound simple, but it’s easier said than done.
Lastly, effort is everything.
It’s cliché, but against a player as talented as Luka, giving up easy drives or losing focus on rotations will kill you. The Spurs’ length—especially with guys like Victor Wembanyama and Jeremy Sochan—can cause problems if they stay active, use their size to disrupt passing lanes, and force Luka to make tough decisions under pressure.
The bottom line is, Luka’s going to get his.
You can’t stop him, but you can try to make him work harder for it. Maybe, just maybe, you make the Mavericks beat you another way.
And if Irving drops 40? Well, good luck with that too.