Suns Make Kevin Durant Injury Announcement Before Spurs Game
The Phoenix Suns, despite having one of the most talented trios in the NBA, have already been eliminated from NBA playoff contention and are likely ready to move on to the offseason.
Building around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal has not gone to plan for the Suns, as paying those three stars a combined $150 million this season has severely limited their roster flexibility.
The Suns are riding an eight-game losing streak heading into their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Superstar forward Kevin Durant is set to miss his sixth consecutive game on Friday due to an ankle sprain, but the 37-year-old might have already played his last game in Phoenix.
Ahead of Friday's game, not only did the Suns rule out Durant, but head coach Mike Budenholzer announced that he will also miss Sunday's season finale against the Sacramento Kings.
With offseason trade rumors lingering, Durant will officially end his 2024-25 campaign prematurely due to an ankle sprain.
Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists per game with efficient 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits, continuing to dominate as a 37-year-old at the highest level. Durant will be a force for any team that might acquire him in the offseason, but it is a glaring red flag that he was not able to lead the Suns to the postseason, even with Booker next to him.
There are many questions about Durant's future heading into the summer, and if he has played his last game as a Sun, it was certainly an interesting three-year tenure.