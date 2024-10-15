The Harrison Barnes Problem: What Will the Spurs Do With Their Aging Veteran?
Harrison Barnes, the 6-foot-8 forward who joined the San Antonio Spurs on July 8 in a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls, finds himself in a precarious situation.
At 32, Barnes is now one of the oldest players on a youthful Spurs roster built around rising stars like Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson. While his experience is invaluable, his recent preseason performances raise questions about how he fits in.
Through three preseason games, Barnes has struggled to find his offensive rhythm, averaging just 28.6% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc.
His best showing came in the Spurs’ 126-120 win over the Utah Jazz, where he posted 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists on 2-of-7 shooting.
However, his other outings were less promising — he scored just 2 points in 21 minutes against the Magic and 6 points in 20 minutes against the Thunder.
Statistical Struggles
Barnes’ preseason numbers illustrate the issue. His shooting inefficiency is particularly concerning for a Spurs team that needs reliable three-point threats to space the floor for Wembanyama. His shooting percentages — 28.6% overall and 25% from three — are far below the standard expected for a floor-spacer in today’s NBA.
While Barnes hasn’t been a prolific scorer, he’s tried to contribute in other areas, averaging three assists per game in the preseason. However, his defense has been underwhelming, leaving some to question his overall impact on the floor.
Finding His Role
The question for San Antonio is how best to utilize Barnes this season.
Brought in primarily for his veteran leadership, Barnes’ on-court contributions must match the Spurs’ high-energy, fast-paced system. Gregg Popovich has a reputation for getting the most out of veteran players, but Barnes’ role in a crowded forward rotation is still unclear.
Younger players like Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Julian Champagnie are pushing for minutes, and their development may take precedence over Barnes’ minutes if his struggles continue.
Barnes could serve as a stabilizing force off the bench, especially if he can rediscover his three-point shooting touch, but if his shooting remains erratic, the Spurs may turn to their younger, more versatile options.
Balancing Leadership and Production
One of Barnes' biggest advantages is his experience. As a former NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, Barnes knows how to navigate a long season and can offer valuable guidance to a Spurs roster that is still learning how to win.
However, in Popovich's system, leadership alone won’t guarantee playing time.
Barnes’ ability to adapt to a secondary role and contribute in limited minutes will be crucial for his future in San Antonio.
If his preseason struggles are indicative of a larger trend, the Spurs might reduce his playing time in favor of their younger core, particularly if Barnes can’t improve his shooting efficiency.
What’s Next?
As the regular season approaches, Barnes finds himself in a delicate position.
He’ll need to show more consistency and make his mark in the limited minutes he’s likely to receive. If he can become a reliable three-point shooter and contribute defensively, Barnes could still play an important role for the Spurs.
But as San Antonio focuses on its youth movement, Barnes’ value may shift more toward mentoring than being a key contributor on the court.
For now, the Spurs will keep him in the mix, but Barnes must prove that his leadership and experience are matched by on-court productivity if he wants to maintain a regular role in Popovich’s rotation.