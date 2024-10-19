The Hidden Message Behind Shaquille O'Neal's Ranking of Victor Wembanyama
When Shaquille O'Neal put together his list of the NBA’s best players, he had some hard-hitting words for the San Antonio Spurs' shining star, Victor Wembanyama.
Wembanyama landed at No. 31, and while that might seem low given his historic rookie season, Shaq’s reasoning came straight from the heart.
"I’m gonna go with Victor Wembanyama at 31. Same thing my father told me: you’re good, but you’re not good enough," O'Neal said. "Victor’s really good. Really, really good. But when your team doesn’t make the playoffs [...] when you’re that guy and all the pressure is on you, it doesn’t matter who’s out there with you—you have to win."
The thing that really sticks out from Shaq’s comments is the idea of leadership and winning when it counts. It’s one thing to dominate on the court as an individual, but it’s another to carry your team to the playoffs and beyond.
O'Neal isn’t coming down on Victor Wembanyama out of blind criticism—far from it. In fact, his message is rooted in a desire to see Wembanyama succeed. Shaq wants Wembanyama to become a monster on the court, to live up to the immense potential he clearly has.
There’s something special about Wembanyama, and while Shaq may have placed him at 31 for now, you can’t help but feel that with time and experience, he’ll be climbing those rankings.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of 2nd NBA Season with Spurs
Stephon Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces