The Joe Gaither Show: San Antonio's 2024-25 Television Schedule
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on SpursCentral" features Matt Guzman wrapping up the Olympics, the Spurs 2024-25 schedule and this year's NBA Cup.
Team France came up short in the Olympics, winning the third silver medal in men's basketball but Victor Wembanyama left everything on the court for France. Guzman helps us define what it means for Wembanyama and discuss a potential French player that could find themselves back in the NBA.
The program then moved into the NBA schedule as the television schedule was finalized this past week. Are the power brokers in the NBA expecting more out of San Antonio this season or are the increased number of TV games all due to Wembanyama?
We conclude by talking about the NBA Cup as the Spurs were drawn into one of the most difficult groups in the Western Conference. Which group is the toughest? Can San Antonio win a game in this year's NBA Cup?
The show can be seen on the Spurs On SI YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.