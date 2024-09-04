The San Antonio Minute: Introducing Year 2 of '5 Beyond Wemby'
Last season, '5 Beyond Wemby' was a way to highlight five players beyond Victor Wembanyama who were poised for bigger roles. This season, though there are some more well-known names, the sentiment remains.
If anything is certain for the San Antonio Spurs entering next season, it's that the team will still be revolving around Victor Wembanyama.
Beyond him, there will be plenty of players with plenty to prove. Last year, Devin Vassell was expected to take a leap, and players like Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and even Zach Collins were set to make up a strong supporting cast.
This season, some of those names return, and some new join the fold as the Spurs continue their quest to contention in the Western Conference. Stick around this week to find out who they are, and how they can help the Silver & Black.
Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute for more details:
