Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: Reacting to the Spurs' 3-Man Draft Class

The San Antonio Spurs welcomed their three-man draft class to Texas Saturday, which revealed the promise they saw in them and reaffirmed their patient approach. But how do their rookies show that?

Matt Guzman

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach coach Dan Hurley talks to Stephon Castle (left) and Donovan Clingan (right) before the start of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach coach Dan Hurley talks to Stephon Castle (left) and Donovan Clingan (right) before the start of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs welcomed their three-man draft class to Texas on Saturday at Victory Capital Performance Center. Only two were able to make it — No. 36 pick Juan Nuñez was back in Europe to continue playing overseas — but while they were there, they got a chance to leave their first impressions.

Stephon Castle made sure to speak to the gratefulness he felt for being in the position he was. Harrison Ingram credited one of the game's All-time greats as his role model growing up. Overall, both of the rookies left a positive first impression.

READ MORE: Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season With Spurs

"This is the position that any basketball player would want to be in," Castle said. "Just the thought of playing for Coach Pop, it really doesn't feel real ... I feel like it's the perfect situation."

With their picks, the Spurs proved that they saw promise in both Castle and Ingram, but they also reaffirmed their commitment to a patient improvement this offseason. But how exactly did their three draft selections prove that?

Check out the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute to find out:

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News