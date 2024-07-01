The San Antonio Minute: Reacting to the Spurs' 3-Man Draft Class
The San Antonio Spurs welcomed their three-man draft class to Texas on Saturday at Victory Capital Performance Center. Only two were able to make it — No. 36 pick Juan Nuñez was back in Europe to continue playing overseas — but while they were there, they got a chance to leave their first impressions.
Stephon Castle made sure to speak to the gratefulness he felt for being in the position he was. Harrison Ingram credited one of the game's All-time greats as his role model growing up. Overall, both of the rookies left a positive first impression.
"This is the position that any basketball player would want to be in," Castle said. "Just the thought of playing for Coach Pop, it really doesn't feel real ... I feel like it's the perfect situation."
With their picks, the Spurs proved that they saw promise in both Castle and Ingram, but they also reaffirmed their commitment to a patient improvement this offseason. But how exactly did their three draft selections prove that?
