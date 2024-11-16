Inside The Spurs

3 Takeaways from the Spurs' 120-115 Loss to the Lakers

On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs fought hard against the star-studded Lakers, but ultimately fell at home.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs put up a fight on Friday night but ultimately couldn’t hold off the Los Angeles Lakers, falling 120-115 in their NBA Cup matchup.

Despite the loss, we saw some promising signs — and a few rough patches. Here’s what we learned.

1. Stephon Castle Isn’t Shying Away from the Spotlight

Castle
Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Rookie guard Stephon Castle has been impressive lately, and Friday night was no exception.

Castle put up 22 points on efficient shooting and showed some serious confidence against a powerhouse team. He’s looking more comfortable with each game, and his impact on both ends of the court is starting to turn heads. Right now, it’s looking like Castle could be a strong Rookie of the Year contender alongside Philadelphia’s Jared McCain.

The Spurs have found a special player here, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s one of the team’s go-to options.

2. Interior Defense Needs Some Work

Anthony Davis
Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis was unstoppable, racking up 40 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James added 15 points and 16 rebounds.

The Spurs struggled to slow them down, and it highlighted a major area for improvement: defending the paint. Victor Wembanyama had a tough time matching up physically, and Zach Collins’ limited minutes didn’t help much.

It’s early in the season, and they’re facing two of the best players in the league, but Friday was a clear reminder that interior defense will be a big focus moving forward.

3. This Team Isn’t Last Year’s Spurs

Mitch Johnson
Nov 15, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson observes players warming up for a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Let’s not forget how far the Spurs have come in just a season.

They’re 6-7 right now and a solid 5-3 at home. That’s a big leap from last year, when they were one of the league’s bottom teams. Interim head coach Mitch Johnson has been holding things down while Gregg Popovich is away, and the team’s progress is obvious. Once Pop is back, who knows what this young, scrappy squad can do?

The Spurs might just be one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the season goes on.

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

No Matter the Voice, Gregg Popovich's Enduring Impact Looms Over Spurs

Victor Wembanyama’s Career Night Ends with a Gift for a Young Fan

Fans and Media React to Spurs' 2024-25 City Edition Jerseys

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News