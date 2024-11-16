3 Takeaways from the Spurs' 120-115 Loss to the Lakers
The San Antonio Spurs put up a fight on Friday night but ultimately couldn’t hold off the Los Angeles Lakers, falling 120-115 in their NBA Cup matchup.
Despite the loss, we saw some promising signs — and a few rough patches. Here’s what we learned.
1. Stephon Castle Isn’t Shying Away from the Spotlight
Rookie guard Stephon Castle has been impressive lately, and Friday night was no exception.
Castle put up 22 points on efficient shooting and showed some serious confidence against a powerhouse team. He’s looking more comfortable with each game, and his impact on both ends of the court is starting to turn heads. Right now, it’s looking like Castle could be a strong Rookie of the Year contender alongside Philadelphia’s Jared McCain.
The Spurs have found a special player here, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s one of the team’s go-to options.
2. Interior Defense Needs Some Work
Anthony Davis was unstoppable, racking up 40 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James added 15 points and 16 rebounds.
The Spurs struggled to slow them down, and it highlighted a major area for improvement: defending the paint. Victor Wembanyama had a tough time matching up physically, and Zach Collins’ limited minutes didn’t help much.
It’s early in the season, and they’re facing two of the best players in the league, but Friday was a clear reminder that interior defense will be a big focus moving forward.
3. This Team Isn’t Last Year’s Spurs
Let’s not forget how far the Spurs have come in just a season.
They’re 6-7 right now and a solid 5-3 at home. That’s a big leap from last year, when they were one of the league’s bottom teams. Interim head coach Mitch Johnson has been holding things down while Gregg Popovich is away, and the team’s progress is obvious. Once Pop is back, who knows what this young, scrappy squad can do?
The Spurs might just be one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the season goes on.