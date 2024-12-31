Three Ways the Spurs Have Improved Since Their Last Matchup With the Clippers
In early November, the San Antonio Spurs fell to the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-104.
It was an early-season contest, and the Spurs dropped to 3-4 after the loss. Adjusting to life without longtime head coach Gregg Popovich, San Antonio has been steadily progressing since.
While some lingering issues remain, the Spurs have shown measurable improvement in several key areas as they approach their next matchup with the Clippers on Tuesday night.
Turnovers continue to be a challenge for the Spurs, who average 14.3 per game—far from disastrous but a number they’d like to trim closer to the 10-11 range.
A reduction in turnovers could significantly impact their ability to close tight games. Beyond that, San Antonio has made strides across the board. Here’s what has changed for the better.
Victor Wembanyama’s Development
Victor Wembanyama has taken a significant leap this season, particularly in December, where his performances have bordered on historic.
The 7-foot-4 phenom is averaging 28.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.5 blocks per game this month while shooting an efficient 48.2% from the field and nearly 39% from beyond the arc.
Last week, Wembanyama earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors and has solidified himself as the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.
His impact stretches both ends of the court, and if he continues on this trajectory, it’s not out of the question that he could enter the MVP conversation.
Mitch Johnson Finds His Footing
Stepping into Gregg Popovich’s shoes is no small task, even on an interim basis.
However, Mitch Johnson is settling into the role and finding success as he grows more comfortable managing rotations, timeouts, and overall game flow.
Johnson’s efforts have been evident in the team’s steadier play.
The Spurs currently sit at 16-16, hovering around .500 but showing flashes of potential.
While they’ve struggled to string together long winning streaks, their overall performance has improved, and Johnson deserves credit for navigating a young roster through growing pains.
Defensive Presence
San Antonio’s defense is turning into a force, particularly when it comes to rim protection.
The Spurs lead the league in blocks, averaging 6.9 per game. Wembanyama anchors the defense with an eye-popping 3.7 blocks per contest, but he’s not alone.
Charles Bassey is contributing 1.0 blocks per game, while Jeremy Sochan and Julian Champagnie add 0.7 and 0.6, respectively.
The team’s ability to contest shots and protect the paint has been a significant bright spot in their development.
What’s Next?
The Spurs are still a work in progress, but they’re starting to turn some corners.
Between Wembanyama’s rise, Johnson’s growth as a coach, and their improved defense, there’s a lot to feel good about.
As they gear up for their next meeting with the Clippers, they’ll be looking to show just how far they’ve come since November.