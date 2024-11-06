Thumb Fracture Benches Jeremy Sochan: Who Will Fill Spurs' Void?
The San Antonio Spurs announced Tuesday evening that forward Jeremy Sochan has suffered a fractured left thumb and is set to undergo surgery later this week.
While the Spurs have not yet provided a specific timeline for his return, similar injuries often keep players sidelined for around 20 games, or roughly 50 days.
The timing of this setback is significant, as Sochan was delivering career-high numbers in his third season, averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game in 29.3 minutes.
Sochan’s energy and versatility have made him a crucial part of the Spurs’ lineup, and his absence will be felt on both ends of the court.
Who Will Step Up in San Antonio?
With Sochan out, San Antonio will look to its other young talent to fill his role.
One promising option is Stephon Castle, a 20-year-old guard and last year's No. 4 overall pick with a strong defensive build and unreal athleticism. So far this season, Castle has averaged 6.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 0.6 steals in 19.9 minutes per game.
His length and gritty playing style make him well-suited to take on additional responsibilities, especially on defense, where Sochan has been Dennis Rodman-like this season.
Additionally, injured guard Devin Vassell is expected back soon, which could help balance the rotation.
Vassell’s pure scoring ability and perimeter defense will likely provide much-needed support and stability for the Spurs in Sochan’s absence, allowing the team to maintain a competitive edge as they wait for his return.
With Vassell close to rejoining the lineup, San Antonio has an opportunity to stay competitive and continue progressing despite this big-time setback.
For now, they'll shift their focus to the Houston Rockets, facing them without their star forward in a matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday on the road.