Tre Jones Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
Tre Jones is entering a crucial season with the San Antonio Spurs, and there's a lot to talk about when it comes to this game.
After four seasons in the NBA, Jones has established himself as a reliable and smart floor general who knows how to run an offense. The question now is how much longer he’ll be wearing the Spurs jersey, especially with some major changes to the lineup.
Jones’ role on the team has grown over the years. Last season, he started 48 out of 77 games, averaging nearly 30 minutes per contest. But with the Spurs signing veteran Chris Paul to a one-year deal, Jones is likely to see his minutes take a hit. The starting point guard spot will belong to Paul, leaving Jones to lead the second unit alongside players like Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson, and Julian Champagnie. It’s a new role for him, and while the competition is fierce, Jones has shown he's capable of being an impact player off the bench.
One of the biggest improvements in Jones' game has been his three-point shooting.
When he first entered the league, his range was a serious concern. In his rookie season, he barely attempted any threes, and when he did, he made only 19.6% of them in his second year. But Tre has clearly been working on his shot. Last season, he hit 33.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc—still not elite, but it’s a steady improvement that keeps defenses honest.
If he can continue to trend upward, his shooting will only make him more valuable to the Spurs or any other team that might be interested in him after this season.
While shooting has been a work in progress, Jones' ability to distribute the ball has never been in question. He averaged 6.2 assists per game last year, displaying excellent court vision and a knack for finding his big men in the right spots. His decision-making is one of his strongest assets; he averaged just 1.5 turnovers per game, a low number considering how much time he spends handling the ball. The offense simply flows better when Jones is on the court, and his ability to find passing lanes keeps the Spurs moving at a good rhythm.
Defensively, Jones is a key cog. He’s relentless on that side of the ball, often disrupting opponents by jumping passing lanes and forcing turnovers. His quickness allows him to keep up with even the fastest guards, and his discipline ensures that he doesn’t get beat by head fakes or sloppy defensive positioning. This defensive grit has earned him respect around the league, and it fits perfectly with the Spurs’ philosophy.
But despite his many strengths, Jones has his limitations. He’s undersized, and his lack of versatility makes it tough to play him at shooting guard.
If Paul stays healthy and the Spurs focus on developing their young star Victor Wembanyama, Jones’ minutes could shrink even further. Still, as a leader on the second unit, Tre Jones has a real chance to prove his worth. Whether or not this is his final year in San Antonio, he’s bound to make the most of it. Spurs fans should expect Jones to bring that same energy and defensive tenacity that he’s become known for, even if his role looks a bit different this season.