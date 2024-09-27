Two Key Players Cleared for San Antonio Spurs Season Opener
The San Antonio Spurs received positive news ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, as both Zach Collins and Charles Bassey are expected to be available for the season opener, the team announced on Friday.
Collins, who dislocated his shoulder in the Spurs' finale against the Detroit Pistons on April 14, has been cleared for all basketball activities. After undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum, Collins has made a full recovery and is set to return when San Antonio faces off against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 24.
Collins, a key frontcourt player for the Spurs, appeared in 69 games last season and was a vital contributor on both ends of the court. His presence will be critical for San Antonio as they look to establish a strong start to the season.
Joining Collins is Charles Bassey, who has also made significant progress in his recovery.
Bassey, who tore his left ACL while playing with the Austin Spurs on Dec. 10, has been on a 10-month rehabilitation program. He is in a progressive ramp-up to live play and is expected to be available for the season opener as well. The injury forced Bassey to miss the final 63 games of last season, but his return will provide valuable depth to the Spurs' frontcourt.
With Collins and Bassey back in the lineup, the Spurs will have a much-needed boost in their interior defense and rebounding as they begin the new season.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
San Antonio Spurs Promote Gorgui Dieng to Assistant General Manager of Austin Spurs
'Huge Global Star': How Victor Wembanyama is Spearheading NBA's Competitive Parity
Tre Jones' Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024