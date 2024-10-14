Victor Oladipo Praises Victor Wembanyama During ESPN Analyst Debut
Over the weekend, Victor Oladipo made his debut as an ESPN analyst on NBA Today, offering high praise for San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.
The two-time NBA All-Star spoke glowingly about the 7-foot-4 center’s potential, calling him a rare talent in today’s NBA.
"There isn't an award I don't think he can't win," Oladipo said. "I don't think it exists. He's favored to win any award every year. He's a different specimen. We haven't seen anything like him, so I think he has a chance every year to do something special."
Oladipo, a two-time All-Star with career averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, is no stranger to elite competition.
Wembanyama, entering his second NBA season, has bulked up by 25 pounds and refined his 3-point shot over the offseason.
With the addition of veteran point guard Chris Paul and No. 4 pick Stephon Castle, the Spurs have surrounded Wembanyama with a stronger supporting cast. Key players like Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are also expected to ease the load on the young center.
Many believe Wembanyama could be in the MVP conversation this season, thanks to his unique blend of size, skill, and versatility.
As Oladipo highlighted, Wembanyama has the potential to be a game-changer for years to come.
Only time will tell if Wembanyama can meet the lofty expectations, but if his offseason improvements are any indication, the NBA could be witnessing something special in San Antonio.