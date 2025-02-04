Victor Wembanyama Breaks Silence on Major Spurs Trade
While the NBA world still isn't quite over the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the San Antonio Spurs made some major moves of their own.
The Spurs acquired All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox in a major three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings. The world has been waiting to see Victor Wembanyama play with another All-Star, and it's finally about to happen.
After the Spurs faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, Wembanyama shared his first thoughts on the big trade.
"It just shows that they're not here to waste time and they're willing to take the next step on time," Wembanyama said. "We’re moving forward. I think it’s a good step in the building of our future. I’m going to miss dearly my teammates."
Those dear teammates Wembanyama is speaking of are Sidy Cissoko, Zach Collins, and Tre Jones. While Wembanyama may be sad to see his teammates go, it's something he'll have to get used to as the 21-year-old continues his NBA career.
In place of them, Wembanyama will be partnering up with a point guard who was averaging 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 47/32/83 shooting from the field.
Fox is easily the best teammate Wembanyama has had in the NBA, but he won't be the last. As the new All-Star continues his career, there will likely be a plethora of other stars lining to join up with him.
Related Articles
De'Aaron Fox Makes Announcement After Trade to Spurs
NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox Trade to San Antonio Spurs
Spurs Coach Reacts to Devastating NBA Star Dejounte Murray Injury