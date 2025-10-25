Victor Wembanyama Continues Early NBA MVP Case in Spurs' Win vs. Pelicans
By picking up an overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs have started their 2025-26 season with a 2-0 record, and Victor Wembanyama is officially leaping into the top tier of NBA talent.
In the Spurs' season opener, Wembanyama dropped 40 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks on 15-21 shooting in a win over Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks, and he was just as impressive in game two.
In Friday's win against the Pelicans, Wembanyama dropped 29 points, 11 rebounds, and nine blocks through just 32 minutes of action.
Even though Wembanyama fouled out with four minutes left in overtime of Friday's game, the Spurs managed to pull out a win against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
Wembanyama has arguably been a top-three player in the NBA over the first two games, joining the company of Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City Thunder's reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In fact, Victor Wembanyama is building an NBA MVP case for himself.
Wembanyama's early-season NBA MVP case
Last season, Wembanyama was en route to becoming the youngest NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner in history, but his sophomore campaign was cut short after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis. Now, early into his third season, Wembanyama could potentially become the youngest NBA MVP winner in league history.
Of course, it is an extremely small sample size, but the impact that Wembanyama is making on both ends of the floor is invaluable. Wembanyama's two-way ability is already at an all-time level, and his 29-point, nine-block showing on Friday night certainly showed it.
Not only has Wembanyama scored 69 points through two games, but he has committed zero turnovers and is shooting 63.6% from the field. Wembanyama's efficiency has been off the charts, and the Spurs have two wins to show for it.
The Spurs will not win every game, and Wembanyama will not look like this every night, but through two games, the French superstar has looked like one of the top players in the league.
Wembanyama and the Spurs have a favorable early-season schedule, heading into a three-game home stretch against three mid to lower-tier Eastern Conference teams before a handful of tougher opponents. There is a great opportunity for Wembanyama to bolster his early MVP campaign, and the Spurs can benefit from some early-season success as well.