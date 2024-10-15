Victor Wembanyama: Greatest Player in NBA History? 1 Star Thinks So
Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs' towering 7-foot-4 phenom, has taken the NBA by storm since his debut.
His rare combination of size, agility, and skill has drawn comparisons to some of the all-time greats, but now, one of his fellow NBA newcomers is making an even bolder claim.
With his elite shot-blocking, perimeter shooting, and ball-handling skills, Wembanyama has already showcased the potential to change how the center position is played.
GG Jackson, a Memphis Grizzlies forward who entered the league alongside Wembanyama, recently appeared on "Run it Back" and offered high praise for the young Spurs center.
"[Wembanyama] is gonna be the greatest player to ever play the game," Jackson declared during the show.
NBA veterans and analysts have also been quick to recognize Wembanyama’s talent.
His length and defensive presence make him a nightmare for opposing teams, while his offensive versatility—capable of scoring from deep or driving to the basket—creates matchup problems for even the best defenders.
While the pressure of living up to such lofty expectations is immense, the French star has shown remarkable composure and confidence.
Though still early in his career, the hype around Wembanyama is undeniable.
If he continues to evolve and stay healthy, Jackson’s claim might not be far from the truth. Wembanyama has the potential to carve out a legendary NBA career.