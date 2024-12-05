Victor Wembanyama Injury Update: Will Spurs Star Play Against Bulls?
The San Antonio Spurs will be without standout second-year center Victor Wembanyama when they take on the Chicago Bulls Thursday night at Frost Bank Center.
Wembanyama, who already missed three games this season with a bruised right knee, is sidelined this time due to bilateral lower back soreness.
The injury likely traces back to a hard fall he took during a recent game, when Bradley Beal drew a charge against him on a drive. While it’s unclear if that moment directly caused the issue, the soreness is enough to keep him out of action.
The timing of Wembanyama’s absence is unfortunate for the Spurs. The team had just welcomed Jeremy Sochan back and seemed close to full strength.
Now, they’ll be missing one of their best playermaker, as well as Tre Jones, who remains out indefinitely with a shoulder sprain.
The Spurs, however, have shown their depth and grit this season, winning five of their last seven games.
Thursday’s matchup against the Bulls will test their ability to stay competitive without Wembanyama’s presence on both ends of the floor.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST. Fans will be looking to players like Devin Vassell and Zach Collins to step up and help San Antonio hold down the fort until their young star returns.