Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA History in Spurs-Bucks
On Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs absolutely dominated the Milwaukee Bucks in a 144-118 win. Though it was a massive team performance, Victor Wembanyama had one of his best games to date.
Against the Bucks, Wembanyama put up 30 points, 14 rebounds, 6 blocks, and 1 assist on 45/46/100 shooting from the field. The 21-year-old's performance was so dominant, that he actually made some history in the process.
According to @realapp_, Wembanyama recorded his fifth career game with at least five blocks and five three-pointers. It's the most any player has ever done since the start of the NBA's introduction of the three-point shot in the 1979-1980 season.
It speaks volumes to Wembanyama's gravity on the court to both be able to spread the floor and also block shots like a Defensive Player of the Year. Wembanyama was 4/9 from two-pointers and 5/11 from three-pointers against the Bucks, affecting virtually every part of the game on Saturday night.
There isn't a single aspect of the game that Wembanyama is incapable of impacting. Whether it be deflections, blocks, passing, guarding the paint, or shooting, Wembanyama has his fingerprints everywhere. The scariest part about it is that Wembanyama is only 21 years old, so things are only up from here for the sophomore.
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Miami Heat on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.
