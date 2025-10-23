Victor Wembanyama Makes Spurs History in Dominant Return vs Mavericks
Victor Wembanyama's quest for NBA dominance in the 2025-26 season has gotten off to a rocketing start.
Wembanyama has been one of the best young players in the NBA since his Rookie of the Year award-winning debut in the 2023-24 season, and he steadily improved on that performance last season. This season is set to be another chapter in Wembanyama's already triumphant career, and it began with a historic performance in the Spurs' 125-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Wembanyama turned in an overpowering 40-point, 15-rebound performance in Wednesday night's game, doing it all in 30 minutes while shooting 15-21 from the field, but his feat transcended typical regular season success and put him straight into the San Antonio Spurs history books.
A Record-Setting Performance
Wembanyama's 40 points set a new Spurs franchise record for most points in a season opener, passing George Gervin's previous record of 29 points, a record that stood strong for 48 years.
Wembanyama's combination of high-powered scoring and rebounding put him in even more regal Spurs company, making him the second player in Spurs history to have 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in a season opener, joining Tim Duncan, who did so in 2004.
The seven-foot-four French center was one of the most highly touted names coming into his draft year, and his legacy of success has so far lived up to the lofty expectations and then some. After a 2024-25 season that was ended prematurely by deep vein thrombosis, Wembanyama came back stronger than ever with his record-setting performance.
The Spurs Star is Coming Back Strong
Coming back from deep vein thrombosis, Wembanyama was determined to continue improving upon his game while keeping himself on the court to do it.
"God knows I worked so f***ing hard this summer," Wembanyama said (via Matt Guzman).
The Spurs are off to the races already and looking to take over a competitive Western Conference with their best player behind them. Wembanyama set the tone for what this season can look like in San Antonio and has already proven without a doubt that he will be capable of anything this season.
He has set his place as San Antonio's newest franchise player in stone and proven time and time again that he is capable of putting up numbers alongside some of the franchise's greatest names. He is just getting started this season and has made it clear that every game with Victory Wembanyama on the court will be must-see basketball.