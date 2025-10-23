With 40 points tonight, Victor Wembanyama now holds the franchise record for most points by a @spurs player in a regular-season opener, passing George Gervin.



Most points by a Spurs player in a regular-season opener:

▪️ Victor Wembanyama, 40 points (Oct. 22, 2025)

▪️ George… pic.twitter.com/pFoKLbsRHz