What Victor Wembanyama Must Do to Win NBA MVP: 5 Essential Points
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama is a game-changer, with his rare blend of size, athleticism, and skill making him an instant fan favorite and setting high expectations. While his potential is evident, achieving MVP status in 2024-25 will demand more than just innate talent.
Here are five key ways Wembanyama can position himself as an MVP candidate next season.
Continued Success as a Two-Way Threat
First, dominating on both ends of the floor will be essential.
Wembanyama’s towering 7-foot-4 frame and incredible wingspan make him a natural shot-blocker and defensive anchor. However, what sets him apart is his ability to move like a guard on the perimeter.
His lateral quickness allows him to defend multiple positions, giving the San Antonio Spurs a versatile defensive weapon. If Wembanyama can consistently shut down opponents, rack up blocks, and disrupt offenses while contributing heavily on the offensive end, he’ll stand out as a true two-way force.
An MVP-caliber player is someone who affects both sides of the game, and Wembanyama is primed to do just that.
A Few Offensive Tweaks
Second, expanding his offensive arsenal will take his game to the next level.
Wembanyama has already shown flashes of brilliance, showcasing his ability to shoot from deep, score in the post, and finish around the rim. But to be in MVP contention, he’ll need to sharpen his offensive versatility even more.
Developing a reliable three-point shot, improving his mid-range jumper, and enhancing his ball-handling will make him a near-unguardable offensive threat.
The best MVPs are typically players who can score from anywhere on the floor, and if Wembanyama reaches that level, he’ll be in the running for the award.
Can He Lead the Spurs to a Playoff Berth?
Third, leading the Spurs to playoff success will be crucial.
MVP voters tend to reward players who elevate their teams, especially in terms of playoff performance. While the Spurs are in a rebuilding phase, Wembanyama’s leadership and impact could accelerate that process.
If he can lead San Antonio to an unexpected playoff berth or a strong seeding in the competitive Western Conference, it will significantly boost his MVP credentials.
Unselfish Play Leads to Hardware Glory
Fourth, improving his playmaking skills is a must.
While Wembanyama is primarily known for his scoring and defense, becoming a better facilitator will elevate his game. Great MVPs make their teammates better, and if Wembanyama can improve his court vision and passing, it will unlock new dimensions in the Spurs’ offense.
Whether it’s drawing double teams and kicking out to open shooters or making quick decisions in transition, playmaking will be key to his MVP pursuit.
Stay Off the Injury Report
Finally, staying healthy and consistent is critical.
Durability often separates great players from MVPs. The NBA season is long and grueling, and the ability to maintain high-level play over 82 games is a hallmark of MVP candidates.
Injuries or extended slumps can derail a player's MVP campaign, so Wembanyama must remain fit and perform consistently to keep his momentum.
While his length and slender build raise concerns, continued body development and maintaining health will put Wembanyama in a strong position.
