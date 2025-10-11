Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Dylan Harper's Debut With Spurs
After drafting Victor Wembanyama first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs were expected to rebuild quickly enough that they could start competing earlier rather than later. Wembanyama's early signs of immense ceiling required the Spurs to move their timeline up.
That they did, by retooling their roster completely. They acquired all-star guard De'Aaron Fox and were able to draft Dylan Harper second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Things are looking good in San Antonio. Much like recent championship-level teams, fans could be seeing this Spurs team ahead of schedule.
Dylan Harper's Preseason Debut for the Spurs
In his first preseason game with San Antonio, the 19-year-old guard finished with nine points and three assists in 18 minutes. They defeated the Utah Jazz, which featured Harper's former teammate at Rutgers in Ace Bailey.
From the get-go, Harper's slashing ability and his quick handle took fans by surprise. It's clear he and Wembanyama could have a very bright future together, even if it's only been one preseason game.
Victor Wembanyama's Reaction To Harper's Night
After the Spurs defeated the Utah Jazz on Friday night in a thrilling overtime win, Wembanyama gave his thoughts on Harper's preseason debut.
“It’s great. It’s been a while, he’s been back at practice for a few days but it’s good to be on the court with him,” said Wembanyama.
“He looks ready, very comfortable, already throwing me passes. I’m very confident and very happy to be able to be on the court with him," he continued.
It was only a preseason game, and the fact he was returning from an injury, but the signs are there for Harper to be an NBA caliber guard.
Pair that with the fact that his center is Wembanyama of all players, and with the right coaching and direction, they could develop a lethal pick-and-roll.
Where Things Are Potentially Headed For Harper, And San Antonio
With Fox being the starting point guard and Stephon Castle playing shooting guard, Harper will most likely start the season coming off the bench.
There's no doubt he will have his turn, though. The Spurs are a deep team, which allows some leeway in lineup combinations.
At the end of the day, the team is centered around Wembanyama and his skillset, but clearly, he likes what he sees from Harper. Those two, along with the other young players, could be competing for championships for the next decade.
Harper's debut seemingly went well -- if Wembanyama is a fan, it means Harper did something right.