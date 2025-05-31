Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Historic PSG Champion's League Win

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama reacted to a historic PSG win over Inter Milan

Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after losing a game in overtime to the Denver Nuggets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after losing a game in overtime to the Denver Nuggets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
A year after the departure of Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain F.C. defeated Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final to secure its first Champions League title.

The match finished 5-0 and featured four different scorers for PSG, including a brace by 19-year-old midfielder Désiré Doué. Shortly following the trophy presentation, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sent some love to his home country on X, formerly Twitter.

"Merciii Paris," he wrote.

Beyond Doué, Portuguese midfielder Vitinha helped PSG to the biggest margin of victory in a Champions League final.

"This means everything," he said following the win. "It's my dream, it's our dream. It's incredible. The result is not by magic. I'm happy we did it like this, we're now going to celebrate."

Beyond their French heritage, Wembanyama and Doué share the ample success they've found at a young age. Doué became the first French player in history to start a Champions League final before the age of 20 Saturday, while Wembanyama is nearing the top of the NBA entering his third season.

The 21-year-old center was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder on Feb. 20, but has since undergone surgery and expects to make a full recovery in time for the start of training camp.

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
Mar 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Soon enough, he hopes to be in Doué's position as the star of a championship.

"We're taking our time," Wembanyama said. "I'm neither late nor early. It's a process. There's definitely steps I need to take before (I come back)."

