Victor Wembanyama Reveals Biggest Inspiration in Sports Illustrated Video
In a recent Sports Illustrated video segment titled "10 Burning Questions," San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama opened up about some of the most influential figures in his basketball career, including his admiration for several current NBA players.
When asked about the players who inspire him, Wembanyama quickly pointed to Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert.
His admiration for KD stems from both his on-court brilliance and his behind-the-scenes work ethic, which Wembanyama has come to respect deeply.
"Talking like KD, you know—of course, I get to know Rudy Gobert even more with the national team," Wembanyama said. "I know their work ethic. I know how they view the game, and it’s really inspiring. I want to do the same."
While the conversation started off casually with questions about his favorite Star Wars characters, Wembanyama became thoughtful as he explained how his understanding of the game and the level of commitment from elite players like Durant and Gobert has had a profound impact on his own approach to basketball.
"What was the question again? Oh yeah, there are current players I admire, yes, especially KD because I’ve seen behind the scenes, and I know it’s real," he added.
With his combination of talent, work ethic, and a growing understanding of the game, the future looks incredibly bright for Wembanyama—who is poised to make a major impact in the league for years to come.
As the preseason comes to a close and the regular season approaches, the full extent of his improvements remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain—he's committed to continuing his relentless work ethic.