Victor Wembanyama's Heartfelt Message After Major Stephon Castle News

Liam Willerup

Nov 26, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts along with guard Stephon Castle (5) after a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs might not have had the season they were hoping for, especially after acquiring De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline. After Victor Wembanyama went down for the season with a blood clot, all hopes of playoff basketball were gone, with Fox's sidelining shortly following. However, it opened the door for one Spurs player to shine.

Announced on Tuesday by the NBA, Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle has won the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year. After playing a major part in the NCAA Championship-winning UConn Huskies, he quickly earned some hardware to begin his career. Following the news, Wembanyama sent a heartfelt message to his teammate, who followed in his shoes.

"Hustle, heart & just pure talent… all year long, you showed why you deserved this title !! So proud of you @StephonCastle 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️," Wembanyama shared to his X account. After Wembanyama won the award last season, Castle joins him, as well as David Robinson and Tim Duncan, as the only winners in Spurs franchise history.

While he wasn't the number one pick, Castle looked like it this season. After the All-Star break, Castle's averages peaked at 17.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, and 5.0 assists per game. Given his encouraging performance this season, Castle looks to be a big part of this team going forward, as the Spurs will look to strike gold again in the 2025 NBA Draft.

With the NBA Draft Lottery set for May 12th, the Spurs hold the 8th and 14th best odds to land the first overall pick. If a miracle happens and they end up with the top selection, the Spurs could be in line for a third consecutive winner with the presumptive first overall pick, Cooper Flagg.

