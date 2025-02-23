Inside The Spurs

Victor Wembanyama’s Injury Status for Spurs-Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Victor Wembanyama on the injury report against the New Orleans Pelicans

Matt Guzman

Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center.
Dec 8, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nothing has changed regarding the San Antonio Spurs’ new reality, but it hasn’t gotten any easier to adjust to. 

Victor Wembanyama will miss his third straight contest after being ruled out for the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Safe to say, his teammates are going to miss his presence. 

“We want to continue to grow," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "Can’t push a pause button because not everybody is available. If you did that in this league, you’d never have any progress.”

Wembanyama’s diagnosis came after a series of low-energy days following All-Star Break that caused the team to investigate, revealing a blood clot. Now, the 21-year-old is working on treatment options to allow him to return for the start of the 2025-26 season.

In a perfect San Antonio world, his return will be flanked by Gregg Popovich’s, though the likelihood of that is still in the air.

Until that answer is known, the Spurs will continue searching for a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. And keep wishing for good health for their teammate.

“His presence is bigger than what he does on the court," Chris Paul said. “His charisma and what he brings to the locker room is what we'll miss most."

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News