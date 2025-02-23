Victor Wembanyama’s Injury Status for Spurs-Pelicans
Nothing has changed regarding the San Antonio Spurs’ new reality, but it hasn’t gotten any easier to adjust to.
Victor Wembanyama will miss his third straight contest after being ruled out for the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Safe to say, his teammates are going to miss his presence.
“We want to continue to grow," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained. "Can’t push a pause button because not everybody is available. If you did that in this league, you’d never have any progress.”
Wembanyama’s diagnosis came after a series of low-energy days following All-Star Break that caused the team to investigate, revealing a blood clot. Now, the 21-year-old is working on treatment options to allow him to return for the start of the 2025-26 season.
In a perfect San Antonio world, his return will be flanked by Gregg Popovich’s, though the likelihood of that is still in the air.
Until that answer is known, the Spurs will continue searching for a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. And keep wishing for good health for their teammate.
“His presence is bigger than what he does on the court," Chris Paul said. “His charisma and what he brings to the locker room is what we'll miss most."
