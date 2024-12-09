Victor Wembanyama’s Late Heroics Lift Spurs Over Pelicans
Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to a 121-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, snapping the team’s three-game losing streak.
Wembanyama scored 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 3-for-7 from three-point range, and added three blocks. The sophomore hit a critical three-pointer from the top of the key with 40 seconds remaining, giving the Spurs a 117-116 lead. San Antonio held strong defensively and secured the win at the free-throw line in the closing moments.
Stephon Castle contributed 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting, with four rebounds and four assists. Harrison Barnes added 16 points, shooting 4-for-6 from the field, while Charles Bassey posted a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks.
Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 25 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including five assists. Despite Murphy’s strong performance, New Orleans could not stop San Antonio’s late surge.
Chris Paul added a historic milestone to the game by passing Jason Kidd for second place on the NBA’s all-time assists leaderboard. Paul now has 12,092 assists in his career.
The Spurs will look to build on the win Friday night when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road at 9 p.m. CT.