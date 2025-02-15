Victor Wembanyama's Strong Reaction to Major Lakers Trade for Luka Doncic
Two weeks ago, the NBA world was put into shock with possibly the craziest trade in league history. The Dallas Mavericks traded 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the most shocking move a franchise has ever made.
In return, the Mavericks received Anthony Davis, but the star big man got injured in his debut and neither franchise has gotten much of a taste of their new additions.
During NBA All-Star Media Day, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama was asked about the blockbuster trade and how it has impacted the Mavericks.
"What really strikes me is how the Mavs fans are hurting," Wembanyama said. "I think the Mavs are still contenders. Lakers, they're contenders... They traded for very good players. It's interesting. We'll see how it goes. Two weeks after, it’s still the craziest trade I’ve ever seen."
Many fans have downplayed the Anthony Davis addition because of Dallas' absurd idea to trade away Doncic, but the former Lakers big man is good enough to keep the Mavericks in title contention.
Wembanyama was likely just as in shock as every NBA fan when the trade happened, but he is probably relieved to have a player of Doncic's caliber out of the Southwest Division. Both the Lakers and Mavericks are built to compete if they can stay healthy, as Wembanyama calls each team contenders with their new stars.
