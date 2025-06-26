Victor Wembanyama's Two-Word Message to Dylan Harper During 2025 NBA Draft
The San Antonio Spurs got lucky in the 2025 NBA Draft lottery by jumping up to land the second-overall pick, and despite some trade speculation, everyone knew who the franchise would be selecting.
On Wednesday night, it became official. The Spurs drafted Dylan Harper out of Rutgers with the second-overall pick, building an incredible guard trio of Harper, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle to pair with 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama.
Harper, 19, averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, and was the undoubted top guard prospect in this year's class. Of course, many doubted whether or not the Spurs needed to add another high-level guard after selecting Castle last year and trading for Fox, but it is hard to pass up on the best player available.
After the Spurs drafted Harper, Wembanyama posted a two-word message to the newest San Antonio star on his Instagram story.
"@dylharpp welcome home," Wembanyama posted.
Wembanyama, like many other Spurs players, will benefit from playing alongside a high-level guard like Harper. The 6-foot-6 guard is the son of Ron Harper, a three-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls and two-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. Even stemming from a five-time NBA champion, Harper has the potential to be much better than his father.
There are plenty of questions on what the Spurs will do with three guards of this caliber, but the Spurs will undoubtedly figure it out, and the Harper-Wembanyama duo could dominate in the league for a long time.