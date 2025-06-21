Victor Wembanyama Sends Message Before Thunder-Pacers Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are facing off in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, marking the first Finals Game 7 since 2016. While viewership has reportedly been down for this Finals series compared to past years, the NBA world is on the edge of their seat for a Game 7.
Of course, the Thunder have been a dominant force all season and certainly deserve their spot in the Finals, but if they do not win Sunday's Game 7, it will be very hard for them to get back to this spot for another try.
Not only is it hard to come back to the Finals after losing, but the Western Conference continues to get better and more competitive every year.
While the Thunder seem to have a very bright future, the San Antonio Spurs are right there with them. Led by 21-year-old superstar Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs could be in the championship conversation as early as next season and give Oklahoma City a run for their money.
Wembanyama has recently been spending time overseas to start his offseason, spending time in China, and now seems to be heading home to France. Wembanyama posted a question on X (formerly Twitter), asking where he can watch Game 7 of the Finals in Paris.
Via Victor Wembanyama: "Where can we watch match 7 in Paris?" (translated to English)
Of course, for now, Wembanyama has to find a spot to watch the Finals, but many people expect him to be playing in it himself very soon.