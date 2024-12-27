Victor Wembanyama Shares His Unique Christmas Wish Before Dominant Performance
On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks gathered for a pregame moment of reflection, prompted by none other than Mickey Mouse.
The question was simple: “What’s your Christmas wish?”
Players responded predictably, if earnestly.
Spurs guard Devin Vassell and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson kept it straightforward, both wishing for wins. But Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, true to his nature, took a different route.
"I haven't had Christmas wishes in a while," Wembanyama admitted. "But I remember as a kid wishing once that one day I would have a room full of Legos."
It was a charming glimpse into the mind of the towering Frenchman, whose towering presence on the court is anything but childlike.
Yet, on Christmas Day, Wembanyama nearly made San Antonio’s collective wish come true, delivering a breathtaking performance that highlighted his insane talent.
Wembanyama scored 42 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a duel that electrified fans across the globe.
Despite his heroics, the Spurs fell just short, as the Knicks secured a narrow 117–114 victory in a game that felt like a playoff preview.
For Wembanyama, it was another entry in an already-impressive sophomore campaign.
The 7-foot-4 center has routinely amazed with his ability to dominate in every facet of the game, but his Christmas Day showcase added a new level of legitimacy to his growing legend and MVP hopes.