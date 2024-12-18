Victor Wembanyama Stays Committed to Team France Despite Demanding NBA Schedule
Victor Wembanyama has made one thing clear: playing for Team France is a priority he’s not willing to compromise.
After helping lead France to a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics, the 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs phenom expressed his continued desire to represent his country whenever possible, even if it means making sacrifices in his NBA offseason.
“There is always time to make the French team. You just have to sacrifice a little of your physical preparation for the following season,” Wembanyama said speaking with the French site L'Equipe. “So yeah, it’s definitely my goal to make the French team every summer.”
Wembanyama’s Olympic performance reinforced his role as the cornerstone of French basketball. Despite falling to Team USA in the gold medal game, he shone with 26 points and seven rebounds, a reminder of his ability to dominate at any level. Still, questions arose if that's too much of a toll on his body.
Balancing the demands of an NBA season with international play is no small feat.
For many players, the physical toll of professional basketball leads them to limit their time with national teams. Wembanyama, however, has taken a different approach.
While others might choose to rest and recuperate during the summer, Wembanyama sees the opportunity to represent France as an honor he’s unwilling to pass up.
Yet, the long-term question remains. Can he maintain this level of commitment as his career progresses and his body endures the wear and tear of NBA-level professional basketball?